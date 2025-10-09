The 73rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Bengal Warriorz and Dabang Delhi K.C.. The Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 9) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

With an impressive 11 wins from 12 matches so far, Dabang Delhi K.C. are sitting at the top of the points table. They have enjoyed a dominating run in the competition so far and will be the favourites to win the upcoming match as well.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in last five matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 33–33

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 29–26

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–26

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 38–37

vs U Mumba – Won 47–26

While Delhi have had a stunning campaign so far, Bengal Warriorz have endured a terrible one so far. While their captain Devank Dalal has been in red-hot form, the other players have let him down. While no player has even touched the 160 raid point-mark this season, he has already scored 181 points.

Devank has scored a Super 10 in every match so far and will be looking to continue his stunning streak. Bengal Warriorz will be desperate to win the upcoming match and keep alive their slim playoffs chances. With just 3 wins from 10 matches. they are currently at the 11th spot in the points table.

Bengal Warriorz in last five matches:

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 40–47

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 44–49

vs Patna Pirates – Won 48–42

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 41–45

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–37

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Preview

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Date: 9 October 2025

9 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head-to-head record:

Dabang Delhi K.C. have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Bengal Warriorz. Out of the 24 matches between the two teams so far, Delhi have won 11, Bengal have won 9 while 4 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 24

24 Bengal Warriorz: 9 wins

9 wins Dabang Delhi K.C.: 11 wins

11 wins Tied: 4

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Squads:

Bengal Warriorz:

Raiders: Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu

Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek

Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek Allrounders: Shivansh Thakur, Moolchandra Singh

Dabang Delhi K.C.: