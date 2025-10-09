The 74th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas. The Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 9) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

After winning just one of their first three matches, Gujarat Giants seemed to have found some rhythm with two wins in their last three matches. Overall, they have won three of their 11 matches so far and are at the 10th spot in the points table. They will be desperate to continue their winning run in order to keep alive their slim playoffs chances.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 47–40

vs U Mumba – Lost 25–40

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 33–27

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–30

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 24–28

UP Yoddhas are at the ninth spot with four wins from 12 matches. They began their season with two wins before managing to win only two of their next 10 matches. The Yoddhas are on a four-match losing streak at the moment and will be desperate to turn things around with a win in the upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 28–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 43–26

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 27–33

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 36(6)–36(5)

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Date: 9 October 2025

9 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have dominated this fixture so far. Out of the 14 matches between the two teams, the Giants have won 8 while the Yoddhas have managed to win only 4. 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 14

14 Gujarat Giants: 8 wins

8 wins UP Yoddhas: 4 wins

4 wins Tied: 2

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

UP Yoddhas: