The 75th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C.. The Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 10) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

After a disastrous start to their campaign, Gujarat Giants have shown signs of resurgence in recent times. While they managed to win only one of their first eight matches, they have won three of their last four matches. The Giants have kept their playoffs hopes alive with their recent run and will be eyeing another win. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–39

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 47–40

vs U Mumba – Lost 25–40

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 33–27

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–30

Dabang Delhi are assured of finishing in the top eight after Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz on Thursday. However, they will still be eager to win the upcoming match and return to winning ways. They are coming into this game after suffering a loss against Bengal Warriorz.

It was only their second loss of the season and they will be looking to return to winning ways immediately. With 11 wins from 13 matches, Dabang Delhi are currently at the top of the points table.

Dabang Delhi in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 36–37

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 33–33

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 29–26

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–26

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 38–37

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Date: 10 October 2025

10 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head-to-head record:

Dabang Delhi K.C. have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won 8, Gujarat Giants have won 6 while 3 matches ended in ties. Delhi also beat Gujarat earlier this season.

Totals matches: 17

17 Gujarat Giants: 6 wins

6 wins Dabang Delhi K.C.: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 3

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Dabang Delhi K.C.: