The 76th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba. The Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 10) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Bengal Warriorz will be high on confidence after win over table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last outing. The Warriorz will be hoping that the win finally mark the start of their resurgence. With just 4 wins from 11 matches, they are currently at the 10th spot in the points table and cannot afford more slipups. With captain Devank Dalal in stunning form, the Warriorz will be eyeing another crucial win.

Bengal Warriorz in last five matches:

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 37–36

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 40–47

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 44–49

vs Patna Pirates – Won 48–42

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 41–45

With the tournament entering its business phase, U Mumba will be worried with their inconsistent performances. While they are still very much in the playoffs race, consistency is turning out to be a big issue for them. In their last outing, they suffered a 10-point defeat against Puneri Paltan. It was their third defeat in five matches. With six wins and as many losses, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

U Mumba in last five matches:

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 27–37

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40–25

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 42–24

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 26–47

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 38(4)–38(6)

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Date: 10 October 2025

10 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. They have won 15 of the 22 matches that they have played against Bengal Warriorz. The Warriorz, on the other hand, have managed to win just 5 while 2 matches ended in ties. Since the ninth season of PKL, U Mumba have won 4 of the 6 matches while Warriorz have managed a solitary victory.

Totals matches: 22

22 Bengal Warriorz: 5 wins

5 wins U Mumba: 15 wins

15 wins Tied: 2

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba – Squads:

Bengal Warriorz:

Raiders: Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu

Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek

Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek Allrounders: Shivansh Thakur, Moolchandra Singh

U Mumba: