The 81st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 13) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Patna Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 11 matches. They need to turn things around immediately to stay in the playoffs race. In their last match, the Pirates suffered a crushing 19-point defeat against Tamil Thalaivas and will be eyeing a better performance against the Steelers.

Patna Pirates in last five matches:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 37-56

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 36-28

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 42–48

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 33–30

Haryana Steelers seem to have completely lost the momentum at present. Wit six wins and seven defeats, they are currently languishing at the seventh spot in the points table.

The Steelers began their campaign with a shock loss against Bengal Warriorz before winning six of their next seven games. However, they have now lost five matches in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Haryana Steelers in last five matches:

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29-46

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 33 (3)-33 (9)

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 33-45

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 36–37

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 37–38

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Date: 13 October 2025

13 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have the upper hand in the rivalry against Patna Pirates. Out of the 15 matches between the two teams so far, the Steelers have won 9, Pirates have won 5 while 1 match ended in no result.

Totals matches: 15

15 Patna Pirates: 5 wins

5 wins Haryana Steelers: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 1

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

Patna Pirates:

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) Allrounders: Ankit

Haryana Steelers: