The 82nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas. The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 13) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

While U Mumba are very much in the playoffs race, they have struggled with consistency so far. They have won three of their last five matches. In their last outing, they inflicted a heavy 19-point defeat on Bengal Warriorz and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum. With 7 wins and 6 losses, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

U Mumba in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 48-29

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 27–37

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40–25

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 42–24

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 26–47

UP Yoddhas’ playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread and they really need to turn things around in a spectacular fashion to progress ahead of the league stage. They have lost all of their last five matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways. They are currently at the 10th spot in the points table with 4 wins and 9 losses.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 39-41

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 28–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 43–26

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 27–33

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Date: 13 October 2025

13 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

UP Yoddhas are slightly ahead in the head-to-head record against U Mumba. Out of the 14 matches between the two teams, the Yoddhas have won 7, U Mumba have won 6 while 1 match ended in no result.

Totals matches: 14

14 U Mumba: 6 wins

6 wins UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 1

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

UP Yoddhas: