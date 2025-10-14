The 83rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants. The Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (October 14) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

The ongoing season has been nothing less than a disaster for the Pirates. With just three wins from 12 matches, their playoffs hopes are as good as over. They need nothing less than a miracle to turn things around and progress ahead of the league stage.

They have never really got the momentum to string together a series of wins. Even in their last five matches, they have lost four and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Patna Pirates in last five matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32–39

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 37–56

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 36–28

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 42–48

Just like the Pirates, the Giants also endured a poor campaign in the first half of the season as they managed to win only one of their first eight games. However, unlike the Pirates, the Giants have found form in recent games. They have won three of their last four matches and will be eyeing another win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 33–39

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–39

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 47–40

vs U Mumba – Lost 25–40

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 33–27

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Match Preview

Match: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Date: 14 October 2025

14 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates are slightly ahead in the head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants. Out of the 15 matches between the two teams so far, the Pirates have won 8 while the Giants have won 6.

Totals matches: 15

15 Patna Pirates: 8 wins

8 wins Gujarat Giants: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants – Squads:

Patna Pirates:

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) Allrounders: Ankit

Gujarat Giants: