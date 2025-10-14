The 84th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (October 14) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
UP Yoddhas will be high on confidence after ending their five-match losing streak with a thumping 16-point win over U Mumba in their last outing. With 5 wins and 9 losses, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table and will be eyeing another important win to stay in the playoffs race.
UP Yoddhas in last five matches:
- vs U Mumba – Won 40–24
- vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 39–41
- vs Patna Pirates – Lost 28–36
- vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40
- vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 43–26
Tamil Thalaivas are coming into this match after suffering a defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their last outing. Consistency has been a matter of concern for them this season. While they have won 6 games so far, they have also lost 8 and are currently at the 7th spot in the points table.
Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:
- vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 23–36
- vs Patna Pirates – Won 56–37
- vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 29–33
- vs Haryana Steelers – Won 45–33
- vs U Mumba – Lost 24–42
PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview
- Match: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
- Date: 14 October 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:
Tamil Thalaivas have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against UP Yoddhas. They have won 8 of the 18 matches between the two teams so far while the Yoddhas have won 7.
- Totals matches: 18
- UP Yoddhas: 7 wins
- Tamil Thalaivas: 8 wins
- Tied: 3
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:
UP Yoddhas:
- Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh
- Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)
Tamil Thalaivas:
- Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav
- Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun
- Allrounders: Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav