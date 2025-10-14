The 84th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (October 14) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

UP Yoddhas will be high on confidence after ending their five-match losing streak with a thumping 16-point win over U Mumba in their last outing. With 5 wins and 9 losses, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table and will be eyeing another important win to stay in the playoffs race.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs U Mumba – Won 40–24

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 39–41

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 28–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 43–26

Tamil Thalaivas are coming into this match after suffering a defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their last outing. Consistency has been a matter of concern for them this season. While they have won 6 games so far, they have also lost 8 and are currently at the 7th spot in the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 23–36

vs Patna Pirates – Won 56–37

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 29–33

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 45–33

vs U Mumba – Lost 24–42

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Date: 14 October 2025

14 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

Tamil Thalaivas have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against UP Yoddhas. They have won 8 of the 18 matches between the two teams so far while the Yoddhas have won 7.

Totals matches: 18

18 UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Tamil Thalaivas: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 3

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Tamil Thalaivas: