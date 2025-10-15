The 85th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriorz. The Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 15) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

High-flying Titans will be looking to extend their winning run and bolster their chances of finishing in the top two. They are on a five-match winning streak and will be confident of winning the upcoming match as well.

The Titans have already defeated Bengal Warriorz once this season. With eight wins and five defeats, they are currently at the third spot in the points table.

Telugu Titans in last five matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 46–29

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 40–35

vs Patna Pirates – Won 37–28

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30–29

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 43–29

Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, have struggled to do well so far. Their playoffs chances are hanging by a thread. With only four wins and nine losses, they are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table. The Warriorz will be desperate to win the upcoming match to keep alive their playoffs chances.

Bengal Warriorz in last five matches:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 32–43

vs U Mumba – Lost 29–48

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 37–36

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 40–47

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 44–49

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 15 October 2025

15 October 2025 Time: 07:30 PM IST

07:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Bengal Warriorz have the clear upper hand in this rivalry. Out of the 25 matches between the two teams so far, the Warriorz have won 14, the Titans have won just 6 while 5 matches ended in no result. However, the Titans beat the Warriorz earlier this season and will be fancying their chances again.

Totals matches: 25

25 Telugu Titans: 6 wins

6 wins Bengal Warriorz: 14 wins

14 wins Tied: 5

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde Allrounders: Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

Bengal Warriorz: