The 86th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 15) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

The Panthers have lost their form at a crucial time and are fast running out of time to turn things around. They have lost their last three matches and have slipped to the 9th spot in the points table. Their playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread and they will be desperate to win the upcoming match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in last five matches:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 26–47

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 26–29

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 36–41

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 37–36

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 28–37

The Paltan, on the other hand, have already confirmed a top eight finishing. They are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 12 wins and 3 losses. The Paltan have won their last six matches including one over the Panthers and will be confident of extending the winning run.

Puneri Paltan in last five matches:

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 38–38

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 36–23

vs U Mumba – Won 37–27

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 41–36

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 29–29

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Date: 15 October 2025

15 October 2025 Time: 08:30 PM IST

08:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Puneri Paltan. They have won 14 of the 26 matches between the two teams so far while the Paltan have won 10. Earlier this season, the Paltan managed to beat the Panthers and will be confident of doing a double.

Totals matches: 26

26 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 14 wins

14 wins Puneri Paltan: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Puneri Paltan: