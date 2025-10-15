The 87th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. The Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 15) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Gujarat Giants have found their form just at the right time. After winning just one of their first eight matches, they have revived their campaign by winning four of their last six matches. With five wins and nine losses so far, they are currently at the 10th spot in the points table. With form on their side, the Giants will be eyeing another important win.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–32

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 33–39

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–39

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 47–40

vs U Mumba – Lost 25–40

The Thalaivas have struggled to find consistency this season although they are very much in contention for the playoffs. With six wins wins and nine losses, they are currently at the 7th spot in the points table. They have lost their last two matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 31–32

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 23–36

vs Patna Pirates – Won 56–37

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 29–33

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 45–33

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Date: 15 October 2025

15 October 2025 Time: 09:30 PM IST

09:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Tamil Thalaivas. Out of the 13 matches between the two teams so far, the Giants have won 7 while the Thalaivas have won 5. Earlier this season, the Giants beat the Thalaivas and will be keen to secure another crucial win.

Totals matches: 13

13 Gujarat Giants: 7 wins

7 wins Tamil Thalaivas: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 1

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Tamil Thalaivas: