The 88th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 16) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls will be high on confidence after their recent performances. They have won their last three matches and will be confident of winning the upcoming match too. In their last match, they clinched an 11-point win over Bengal Warriorz. With 8 wins and 6 defeats so far, they are currently at the 4th spot in the points table.

Bengaluru Bulls in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 43–32

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 47–26

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 33–29

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 29–29 (4-6 tie-breaker)

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 36–36 (5-6 tie-breaker)

Patna Pirates’ season look as good as over at this stage. With only three wins and 10 defeats, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. They need nothing less than a miracle to make it to the playoffs. The Pirates have lost their last three matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Patna Pirates in last five matches:

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 32–40

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32–39

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 37–56

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 36–28

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 28–37

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Date: 16 October 2025

16 October 2025 Time: 07:30 PM IST

07:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have the clear upper hand in the head-to-head record against Bengaluru Bulls. Out of the 26 matches between the two teams so far, the Pirates have won 14, the Bulls have won 8 while 4 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 26

26 Bengaluru Bulls: 8 wins

8 wins Patna Pirates: 14 wins

14 wins Tied: 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates – Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls:

Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde

Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)

Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner) Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj

Patna Pirates: