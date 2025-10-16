The 89th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba. The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 16) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Telugu Titans’ five-match winning run came to an end with a tie-breaker loss against Bengal Warriorz in their last outing. They will be keen to return to winning ways immediately in order to keep pressure on the top two in the points table. The Titans are currently at the third spot in the points table with 8 wins and 6 defeats.

Telugu Titans in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 45–45 (5-7 tie-breaker)

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 46–29

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 40–35

vs Patna Pirates – Won 37–28

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30–29

U Mumba are very much in the playoffs race but consistency has been a big issue for them. They have lost two of their last three games including their previous match and will be desperate to return to winning ways. They are currently at the 5th spot in the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

U Mumba in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 24–40

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 48–29

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 27–37

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40–25

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 42–24

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Date: 16 October 2025

16 October 2025 Time: 08:30 PM IST

08:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Both the teams have played 21 matches so far and the Titans have won 8 of those matches while U Mumba have won 10. 3 matches between the two sides ended in ties. The Titans have already defeated U Mumba once this season and will be fancying their chances again.

Totals matches: 21

21 Telugu Titans: 8 wins

8 wins U Mumba: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 3

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba – Squads:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde Allrounders: Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

U Mumba: