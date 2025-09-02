Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against each other in the ninth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (September 2) in Vizag.

While the upcoming game will be the first of the season for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls have already played one match. The Bulls opened their campaign against Puneri Paltan and suffered a defeat through tie-breaker. Both the teams were locked at 32-32 at the end of the regulation time before the Paltan snatched a 6-4 victory in the tie-breaker.

After the heartbreaking defeat in their opening game, the Bulls will be eager to win the upcoming match to open their account.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi will be keen to start their campaign with a win. They have qualified for the playoffs in the last six seasons and will be desperate to go all the way this year. Last season, they finished at the second spot in the points table at the end of the league stage but could not make it to the final.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 2 September 2025

2 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture has been quite competitive in the PKL so far. Out of the 24 games between the two teams so far, Dabang Delhi have won 12 while Bengaluru Bulls have won 10. Two matches between these two teams ended in tie.

Totals matches: 24

24 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 12 wins

12 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 02

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

Bengaluru Bulls: