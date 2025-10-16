The 90th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers. The UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 16) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

UP Yoddhas have revived their playoffs hopes by registering back-to-back wins against U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. With 6 wins and 9 losses, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table. The momentum is with them and they will be desperate to string together a series of wins to ensure a place in the top eight.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 32–31

vs U Mumba – Won 40–24

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 39–41

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 28–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40

After losing five matches in a row, Haryana Steelers finally returned to winning ways with a 7-point win over Patna Pirates. The defending champions will be keen to make the most of the momentum. With 7 wins and as many losses, they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers in last five matches:

vs Patna Pirates – Won 39–32

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–46

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 33–33 (3-9 tie-breaker)

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 33–45

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 36–37

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Date: 16 October 2025

16 October 2025 Time: 09:30 PM IST

09:30 PM IST Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against UP Yoddhas. Out of the 14 matches between the two teams so far, the Yoddhas have won 5, the Steelers have won 7 while 2 matches ended in ties. Earlier this season, the Steelers defeated the Yoddhas and will be eyeing another win.

Totals matches: 14

14 UP Yoddhas: 5 wins

5 wins Haryana Steelers: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 2

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Haryana Steelers: