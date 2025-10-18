Patna Pirates, on Friday (October 17), secured a thrilling 51-49 win over Bengal Warriorz at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. It was the highest-scoring match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) as both teams combined to score 100 points.

The win was an important one for Patna Pirates. With five wins and 10 defeats so far, the three-time champions are currently at the 11th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Warriorz have dropped to the bottom of the points table with the latest defeat. They also have 5 wins and 10 defeats from 15 matches.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates match report

The match was all about the raiders from both the teams. Ayan Lohchab led the charge for Patna Pirates by scoring a staggering 27 raid points, the most by any player this season. On the other hand, Devank Dalal once again impressed for Bengal Warriorz.

He scored 25 points as he registered his fourth 20-plus points in a game this season and 15th Super 10 in a row. Devank also completed 250 points this season but his stunning effort once again went in vain as the Warriorz lost the match.

Devank and Ayan made their intentions clear very early by opening the scoring for their respective sides. Patna Pirates soon took control of the match as they inflicted an all out on the Warriorz and opened up a 7-point lead.

The Warriorz also made sure to stay in touching distance by striking regularly. They were eventually rewarded for their perseverance when Devank helped them inflict an all out and take the lead. Devank also completed his Super 10 as the Warriorz finished the first half with a 26-23 lead.

In the second half, the Warriorz kept the Pirates raiders at bay with some defensive display. With ten minutes remaining in the match, the Warriorz had a commanding 9-point lead. They were looking destined to win the match but the Pirates had other ideas.

Milan Dahiya came up with a two-point raid before Ankit Jaglan delivered a tackle as the Pirates reduced the deficit. With momentum on their side, the Pirates went on to inflict another all out and reduced the gap to just four points with seven minutes left on the clock.

Dahiya then secured another all out for his side as the Pirates took a crucial one-point lead. The lead was soon extended to four points when Ayan struck with a clutch Super Raid. Devank scored two points to keep the Warriorz in contention.

He brought down the equation to a one-point game, forcing a Do-Or-Die Raid for Ayan on the final raid. However, Devank made a costly error in the dying seconds as he attempted to tackle his former teammate and it backfired. Ayan secured a match-winning raid and powered his team to a much-needed win.