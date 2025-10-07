Patna Pirates, on Monday (October 6), beat UP Yoddhas to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The three-time champions registered a 36-28 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

It was a much-needed win for Patna Pirates. The win was only their third this season. With three wins and as many as seven defeats, the Patna-based outfit is currently at the 10th spot in the points table. Patna Pirates had started the match at the bottom of the points table before the win propelled them to the 10th spot.

On the other hand, the Yoddhas are at the ninth spot with four wins and eight defeats from 12 matches. The latest defeat is another big blow to their playoffs hopes. It was their fourth defeat in a row and they will be desperate to return to winning ways soon to revive their campaign.

PKL 2025 – UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match report:

Ayan Lohchab once again impressed for Patna Pirates, scoring 15 points while Navdeep impressed in defence by scoring a High Five. Ayan also reached the 300-point milestone in PKL during the match. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda scored a Super 10 but his effort eventually went in vain.

Gowda fired on all cylinders from the start as he scored nine points from just four raids including a Super Raid that dismissed Ankit Kumar, Navdeep, and Balaji D. From the other side, Ayan was in top form as he kept his team in the hunt with sharp raids. He dismissed Sumit, Bhavani Rajput and Mahender Singh to give his team the momentum.

While the Yoddhas dominated the early exchange, the Pirates turned things around in the second quarter and took the lead at half time. They went into the break with a 16-14 lead.

With Ayan continuing his red-hot form, the Pirates soon started dominating. On the other hand, the Yoddhas were struggling to regain the momentum. The Pirates soon inflicted the first all out of the match to assert their dominance. The Pirates held on to their lead and went on to win the match by eight points in the end.

