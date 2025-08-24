Patna Pirates will be aiming for a record-extending fourth title in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They made it to the final last season but failed to win the title-decider against Haryana Steelers.

Even after the runners-up finish, the Patna-based outfit decided to take the big decision of sacking their head coach Narender Redhu. For the new season, they have roped in former India Kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar as their new head coach.

A celebrated player, Anup was a member of the Indian team that clinched Asian gold medals in 2010 and 2014, the South Asian gold medal and the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. Patna Pirates will be hoping that their new head coach guides them to the fourth title in his first season.

Patna Pirates squad, schedule and other details:

Patna Pirates squad:

Patna Pirates have retained their core squad for the upcoming season. They have further bolstered their squad by signing eight new players in this year’s auction.

Ankit Jaglan was Patna Pirates’ most expensive player in the auction as they secured his services for INR 1.5725 crore on him. Ankit was the second-highest tackle points scorer last season and will be a key player for Patna in PKL 2025.

They retained defenders Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj and Navdeep. They have signed up right corners Sombir Gulia and Amin Ghorbani for INR 13 lacs each. Sanket Sawant (left cover), Saurabh, Prianshu, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), and Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) are the other defenders in the team.

At the same time, they have also lost their star raider Devank Dalal. He had enjoyed a stunning campaign last season, scoring 301 raid points from 25 games.

Ayan – Raider

Deepak – Raider

Sahil Patil – Raider

Sudhakar M – Raider

Milan – Raider

Ankit – Raider

Mandeep – Raider

Maninder Singh – Raider

Hamid Mirzaei Nader – Defender

Navdeep – Defender

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj – Defender

Saurabh – Defender

Prianshu – Defender

Sombir – Defender

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav – Defender

Amin Ghorbani – Defender

Sanket Sawant – Defender

Deepak Rajender Singh – Defender

Ankit – Allrounder

Patna Pirates schedule:

Patna Pirates will play five games in the first leg in Vizag. They will open their campaign against UP Yoddhas on September 1. It will be followed by three games in the second leg in Jaipur. In the third leg in Chennai, Patna Pirates are scheduled to play three games. In the final leg in Delhi, they will play seven games.

Vizag leg:

September 01, Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddhas

September 02, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates

September 06, Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 08, Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

September 11, U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Jaipur leg:

September 17, Haryana Steelers vs. Patna Pirates

September 20, Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 27, Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

Chennai leg:

September 30, Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

October 06, UP Yoddhas vs. Patna Pirates

October 07, Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Delhi leg:

October 13, Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

October 14, Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants

October 16, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

October 17, Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

October 19, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

October 22, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates

October 23, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Patna Pirates match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Pirates through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

