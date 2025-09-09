Patna Pirates, on Monday (September 8), clinched their maiden win of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a thumping 48-37 victory over Puneri Paltan at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

Puneri Paltan were the firm favourites for the game after starting their campaign with three straight wins. While they suffered a loss in the fourth game, they were the favourites for the game. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, had started their campaign with three straight losses.

However, past form counted for little as the Patna-based franchise clinched a brilliant win to finally get off the mark this season. Ayan Lohchab starred for last year’s runners-up by scoring an impressive 21 points.

PKL 2025 – Patna Pirates get off the mark

Patna Pirates started the game in a commanding fashion as Lohchab’s Super Raid dismissed Gurdeep, Vishal Bhardwaj and Aditya Shinde. It did not take Lohchab long to dismiss Gaurav Khatri as well.

With Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan delivering unsuccessful raids, Puneri Paltan faced the first all out of the match quickly. Thanks to their dominating start, Patna Pirates raced to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first time-out in the first half.

With momentum on their side, Patna Pirates continued their domination by inflicting another all out on Paltan. Lohchab completed his Super 10 with a raid on Aslam yet again as Patna Pirates opened up a 27-10 lead.

The second half also started in a strong fashion for the three-time champions. With Lohchab getting two more points after dismissing Aslam and Milad Mohajer, Patna inflicted the third all out on Paltan. By the time the second time-out took place, Patna had opened up a 20-point lead as the score read 39-19.

Paltan inflicted a couple of all outs on Patna but it was just too late to wipe off the huge deficit. Patna went on to clinch an 11-point victory with ease in the end.

