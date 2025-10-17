Patna Pirates, on Thursday (October 16), clinched a thrilling win over Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The scores were level at 38-38 at the end of regulation time before the Patna-based outfit registered a 6-4 win in the tie-breaker.

It was a much-needed win for Patna Pirates. While they continue to occupy the bottom spot in the points table, the latest win has kept alive their slim chances of progressing to the playoffs. Patna Pirates have 4 wins and 10 defeats so far in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are at the fourth spot in the points table with 8 wins and 7 defeats. The latest loss has ended their three-match winning run and they will be keen to return to winning ways immediately.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates match report:

Ayan Lohchab once again made a big impact as he scored a Super 10 while Navdeep delivered four tackles for Patna Pirates. For the Bulls, Alireza Mirzaian scored his ninth Super 10 of the season but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Ayan and Alireza opened the scoring for their respective teams. In defence, Sanjay registered the first tackle of the night while Ashish Birwal responded for the Pirates as both the teams traded blow for blow in the early phase. At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates held a 16-13 lead.

The three-time PKL champions started the second half in a dominant fashion. Navdeep came up with an important tackle on a Do-Or-Die Raid, while Ayan continued his fine form and helped Patna Pirates inflict the first all out of the match.

It was followed by a two-point raid from Ankit Rana as the Pirates opened up an 11-point lead (27-16). At that stage, it looked like the Pirates would go on to win the game comfortably. However, the Bulls had other plans.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the score was 28-18 in the Pirates’ favour. In a span of six minutes, the Bulls clawed their way back into the game thanks to raids from Alireza, Aashish Malik and Ganesha Hanamantagol.

The Bengaluru-based outfit then reduced the gap to five points before Alireza helped them execute an all out. With under three minutes left in regulation time, the Pirates held a slender 30-28 lead. With momentum on their side, the Bulls went on to level the score courtesy Alireza.

Ayan then executed a successful Do-Or-Die Raid to open up a two-point gap before Alireza struck back with a quick raid to push the Pirates for one final raid. The Pirates were on the front foot but Ayan could not take his team over the finishing line as he was brought down by Manish.

With the scores level at 38-38, the match went into the tie-breaker. Both the teams fought hard in the tie-breaker as well before the Pirates clinched a 6-4 win.

