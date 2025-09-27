The three-time PKL champions, Patna Pirates, are set to take on the Bengal Warriorz in match 51 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League. The match will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. On that note, let us check out the top player battles to watch out for in the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Maninder Singh vs Jang Kun Lee

This clash of elite raiders promises fireworks. Maninder Singh, Patna’s powerhouse, combines brute strength with slick footwork, making him a nightmare for defenders. Jang Kun Lee, Bengal’s Korean sensation, counters with agility and unpredictability. Both players thrive under pressure and can turn a match with a single raid.

Their contrasting styles—Maninder’s bulldozing charges versus Lee’s nimble escapes—create a thrilling dynamic. Expect intense duels as each tries to outwit the other’s defense. With both teams relying heavily on their star raiders, this battle could decide the momentum and outcome of the match.

Amir Ghorbhani vs Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah

An Iranian showdown adds international flair to this fixture. Amir Ghorbhani, Patna’s defensive anchor, is known for his robust tackles and mat awareness. Facing him is Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Bengal’s rising raider with sharp instincts and fearless raids. Their familiarity with each other’s style from international circuits adds depth to this Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz contest.

Amir’s timing and grip strength will be tested against Omid’s explosive bursts and evasive maneuvers. This duel is more than just technique—it’s about pride and precision. Fans can expect a tactical chess match between two of Iran’s finest kabaddi exports.

Ankit Jaglan vs Shivansh Thakur

The all-rounder battle between Ankit Jaglan (Patna) and Shivansh Thakur (Bengal) brings versatility to the spotlight. Ankit’s balanced gameplay allows him to switch between raiding and defending seamlessly, while Shivansh’s athleticism and mat coverage make him a dynamic threat. Both players are crucial in transitional phases—breaking momentum or reviving teammates.

Their ability to adapt mid-match and contribute across departments makes this clash strategic. Expect gritty tackles, surprise raids, and smart positioning. This battle won’t just be about stats—it’ll be about impact, timing, and who can tip the balance when the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match hangs in the balance.