The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match 51 of the ongoing PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 27 (Saturday). Three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to register back-to-back wins when they take on Bengal Warriorz on Saturday. Patna broke Dabang Delhi’s winning streak in their last match. On that note, let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 51 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

Category Value Total Matches Played 25 Patna Pirates Win 16 Bengal Warriorz Wins 6 Matches Tied 3 Last 5 Meetings Patna Pirates won 4

The rivalry between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz has been largely one-sided, with Patna Pirates dominating the head-to-head tally. Out of 25 encounters, Patna have clinched victory 16 times, showcasing their tactical superiority and consistent execution. Bengal Warriorz, despite their spirited efforts, have managed only 6 wins, while 3 matches ended in a tie.

Patna vs Bengal starting 7s (Probable)

Patna Pirates – Ankit Rana, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Manprit, Parteek, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Vishwas S.

PKL live streaming

The live-action of the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz squads