In Match 51 of PKL 2025, Patna Pirates asserted their dominance once again over Bengal Warriorz with a clinical performance that extended their head-to-head lead. Their raiders were relentless, and the defense stood firm, leaving Bengal struggling to find rhythm. Let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings for match 51 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings

Devank (9/10)

Devank was the standout performer for Bengal Warriorz, scoring an impressive 22 points through fearless and calculated raids. His agility and sharp reflexes allowed him to pierce through Patna’s defense repeatedly, keeping Bengal competitive throughout the match. Devank’s ability to pick up multi-point raids and revive teammates made him the backbone of Bengal’s offense.

Despite limited support, he carried the scoring load with confidence and flair. His performance in the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz clash was a testament to his growing stature in the league, and he remains a key asset for Bengal as they look to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures.

Ayan (9.5/10)

Ayan delivered a powerful raiding performance for Patna Pirates, racking up 15 points with precision and aggression. His raids were marked by explosive starts and clever footwork, often catching Bengal’s defenders off guard. Ayan’s ability to maintain composure under pressure and convert tight situations into scoring opportunities was crucial in building Patna’s lead.

He complemented Maninder Singh’s efforts perfectly, ensuring a relentless offensive rhythm. His contribution was not just about numbers—it was about momentum, energy, and tactical execution. Ayan’s rise as a dependable raider adds depth to Patna’s already formidable lineup.

Maninder Singh (8/10)

Maninder Singh continued his stellar form with a 12-point performance that showcased his experience and raiding mastery. Known for his brute strength and mat awareness, Maninder executed bonus raids and touch points with clinical precision.

His leadership on the mat was evident, as he guided younger raiders and maintained strategic discipline. Every time Patna needed a breakthrough, Maninder delivered, often turning the tide with a single raid. His ability to read defenders and adapt mid-raid makes him one of the most feared raiders in PKL. In this match, he was both a scorer and a stabilizer, anchoring Patna’s victory in the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz clash.