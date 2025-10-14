The Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match 83 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Delhi on Tuesday. Patna Pirates are coming off a tough game against Haryana Steelers. Their opponents, the Gujarat Giants, have found some form during the Chennai leg and will be eager to perform well in the Delhi leg as well. Check out the player battles for the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match 83 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants player battles

Maninder Singh vs Parteek Dahiya

Maninder Singh’s power-packed raids meet Parteek Dahiya’s lightning-fast agility in a clash of titans. Maninder, known for his brute strength and fearless approach, often bulldozes through defensive lines. Parteek, on the other hand, relies on swift footwork and deceptive movements to outsmart defenders.

When these two face off, it’s a tactical duel—Maninder tries to dominate the mat, while Parteek counters with finesse. Their contrasting styles make every raid a spectacle, with fans holding their breath as each point unfolds. This battle is not just about scoring—it’s about asserting supremacy in the raiding department.

Mohammedreza Shadloui vs Sombir

Mohammedreza Shadloui, the Iranian all-rounder, brings unmatched intensity to the mat, especially in defense. His signature ankle holds and fearless dashes often leave raiders stunned. Sombir, Patna’s seasoned defender, counters with calculated blocks and sharp awareness. When Shadloui charges in,

Sombir’s anticipation is tested to the limit. Their encounters are a masterclass in timing and technique—Shadloui’s aggression versus Sombir’s patience. Each tackle between them is a statement, and their rivalry adds a layer of drama to every match. Fans love this duel for its unpredictability and the sheer physicality it brings to the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants game.

Ankit Jaglan vs Rakesh HS

Ankit Jaglan, Patna’s versatile all-rounder, thrives on adaptability—switching between attack and defense with ease. Rakesh HS, Gujarat’s raiding ace, is known for his explosive starts and clever escapes. When Rakesh charges in, Ankit’s challenge is to read his moves and react instantly.

Their battle is cerebral and athletic, with Ankit trying to trap Rakesh mid-raid, while Rakesh looks to exploit any hesitation. It’s a test of reflexes, strategy, and mental toughness. Every time they clash, it’s a thrilling exchange that can swing momentum, making this matchup one of the most anticipated in the league.