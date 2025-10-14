Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Match 83 of PKL 2025 will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The struggling Pirates (12th position, 3 wins from 12 matches) desperately need a victory to revive fading playoff hopes against resurgent Gujarat Giants (10th position, 6 wins from 13 matches), who arrive having won three of their last four matches and showing renewed belief in their playoff ambitions. Check out the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head records for match 83 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 15 Patna Pirates Win 8 Gujarat Giants Win 6 Matches Drawn 1

Over the course of 15 encounters, Patna Pirates have maintained a slight edge over Gujarat Giants, winning 8 matches compared to Gujarat’s 6, with one match ending in a draw. However, the most striking trend to emerge in the last two years is that the Patna Pirates have remained unbeaten against the Gujarat Giants during this period. This streak not only highlights their tactical superiority but also reflects their consistency and resilience in high-pressure games.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants starting 7s

Patna Pirates – Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Visvanth V, Rohit Nandal.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants squads