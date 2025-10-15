Gujarat Giants kept themselves alive in the hunt for a top-eight spot with a hard-fought 40-32 win against Patna Pirates at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. Mohammadreza Shadloui’s all-round performance and Himanshu Singh’s Super 10 helped their side register their third win in four matches, as they seem to be finding momentum at the right time. For the Pirates, Mandeep Kumar’s Super 10 went down in vain. Check out the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants player ratings for match 83 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants player ratings

Mohammadreza Shadloui (8/10)

Mohammadreza Shadloui once again proved why he’s one of the most impactful all-rounders in the league. With 8 points, he dominated both ends of the mat—executing flawless tackles and contributing crucial raid points.

His timing, strength, and mat awareness were on full display, frustrating opposition raiders and energizing his team. Whether diving into ankle holds or launching surprise raids, Shadloui’s versatility kept the momentum in his team’s favor. His performance was a masterclass in balance and aggression, earning him the top spot in this Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match’s player rankings.

Mandeep Kumar (9/10)

Mandeep Kumar lit up the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants scoreboard with a stellar 12-point raiding performance. His explosive starts and clever footwork left defenders scrambling. Mandeep’s ability to read the defense and exploit gaps made him a constant threat throughout the match. He mixed bonus pickups with multi-point raids, turning the tide in crucial moments.

His confidence and composure under pressure showcased his growth as a lead raider. Every time he stepped into the opponent’s half, fans knew something special was about to happen. Mandeep’s performance was a key factor in his team’s offensive dominance.

Navdeep (7/10)

Navdeep stood tall in defense, earning 4 points through well-timed tackles and strategic positioning. His ability to anticipate raider movements and execute clean blocks made him a defensive pillar. Whether it was a solo effort or a coordinated tackle, Navdeep’s presence was felt every time the opposition tried to breach the line.

His 40-minute mat time reflected his endurance and commitment. In a match filled with aggressive raids, Navdeep’s calm and calculated defense helped stabilize his team and prevent momentum shifts. His contribution was vital in maintaining control during tense phases.