Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will face each other in Match 81 of the PKL 2025 at the Thyagaraja Indoor Stadium. Haryana Steelers had a forgettable Chennai leg as they lost all games in the southern city. They would want to start afresh in Delhi and will have a sigh of relief to see Patna as their opponents, having beaten them in the last five encounters, including the finals last year. Let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers player battles to watch out for.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers player battles

Maninder Singh vs Jaideep

Maninder Singh, Patna Pirates’ powerhouse raider, is known for his brute strength and fearless charges into the defense. Haryana Steelers’ Jaideep, a top-tier left cover, counters with sharp anticipation and punishing blocks. This duel will be a test of timing and resilience. If Maninder gets into rhythm early, he can rack up points quickly.

But Jaideep’s ability to read raiders and coordinate with his corners could shut down Patna’s primary threat. Their battle will be central to the game’s momentum, with every raid carrying the potential to swing the scoreboard dramatically.

Vinay vs Amir Ghorbhani

Vinay, a rising star in Haryana’s raiding unit, brings speed and unpredictability to his raids. Facing him is Amir Ghorbhani, Patna’s Iranian defender known for his aggressive dashes and thigh holds.

Vinay’s success depends on his ability to stay low and vary his approach, while Amir will look to trap him with early tackles and mat control. This clash is a classic youth-versus-experience scenario, where Vinay’s agility meets Amir’s seasoned instincts. If Vinay can break through consistently, Haryana will dominate the raid points. But if Amir locks him down in Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Patna’s defense gains a crucial edge.

Ankit Jaglan vs Ashish

Ankit Jaglan, Patna’s versatile all-rounder, is a silent disruptor — capable of delivering clutch raids and timely tackles. Ashish, Haryana’s dynamic all-rounder, mirrors that versatility with explosive bursts and defensive grit. Their battle will unfold across both halves of the mat, with each trying to outmaneuver the other in raids and counter-tackles.

Ashish’s athleticism gives him an edge in open play, while Ankit’s mat awareness and positioning could frustrate Haryana’s rhythm. This duel is less about stats and more about impact — the player who wins this matchup could be the unsung hero of the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers night.