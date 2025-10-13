The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match 81 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Delhi on Monday. While the defending champions are in good condition to qualify for the playoffs, the same cannot be said for the Patna Pirates. On that note, let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records for match 81 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 15 Wins by Haryana Steelers 9 Wins by Patna Pirates 5 Matches Tied 1

The Haryana Steelers have carved out a clear upper hand in their rivalry with the Patna Pirates, winning 9 of their 15 encounters. While Patna Pirates — once a dominant force in the league — have managed 5 victories, their recent form against Haryana has been underwhelming. The Steelers have not only taken control of the head-to-head tally but have also built a psychological edge by winning each of the last five meetings between the two sides.

This streak reflects Haryana’s growing consistency and tactical evolution, especially in high-pressure games. Their defense has often outmaneuvered Patna’s raiders, while their own raiding unit has shown composure and creativity. For Patna, breaking this losing run will require a renewed strategy and standout performances from their key players.

