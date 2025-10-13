The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match 81 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Delhi on Monday. While the defending champions are in good condition to qualify for the playoffs, the same cannot be said for the Patna Pirates. On that note, let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records for match 81 of the PKL 2025.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
|Category
|Count
|Total Matches Played
|15
|Wins by Haryana Steelers
|9
|Wins by Patna Pirates
|5
|Matches Tied
|1
The Haryana Steelers have carved out a clear upper hand in their rivalry with the Patna Pirates, winning 9 of their 15 encounters. While Patna Pirates — once a dominant force in the league — have managed 5 victories, their recent form against Haryana has been underwhelming. The Steelers have not only taken control of the head-to-head tally but have also built a psychological edge by winning each of the last five meetings between the two sides.
This streak reflects Haryana’s growing consistency and tactical evolution, especially in high-pressure games. Their defense has often outmaneuvered Patna’s raiders, while their own raiding unit has shown composure and creativity. For Patna, breaking this losing run will require a renewed strategy and standout performances from their key players.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s
Patna Pirates – Ankit Kumar, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.
Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers squads
|Role
|Patna Pirates
|Haryana Steelers
|Raiders
|Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Mandeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Milan, Ankit
|Vinay, Shivam Patare, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Vikas Ramdas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghansyam Roka Magar, Sahan Sha Mohammed
|Defenders
|Sanket Sawant, Amir Ghorbhani, Deepak Singh, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvraj, Navdeep, Saurabh, Priyanshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Jadhav
|Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Manikandan N, Ankit, Rahul, Hardeep, Sachin, Zubair, Ritik
|All-rounders
|Ankit Jaglan
|Sahil, Ashish