Haryana Steelers recorded a comeback win against Patna Pirates, prevailing 39-32 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday night. The defending champions broke their five-match losing streak and moved to sixth place on the points table as a result. Check out the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers player ratings for match 81 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers player ratings

Hardeep (8/10)

Hardeep was a defensive wall for Haryana Steelers, registering 3 crucial tackle points in just 30 minutes of play. His timing and positioning were impeccable, consistently disrupting Patna’s raiding rhythm. Whether executing ankle holds or body blocks, Hardeep showcased maturity and aggression, anchoring the defense with confidence.

His ability to read raiders and coordinate with fellow defenders made him the standout performer of the night. In a match where every point mattered, Hardeep’s contribution was decisive, helping Haryana maintain control and momentum throughout. His performance was a masterclass in defensive discipline and impact.

Shivam Patare (7/10)

Shivam Patare delivered a sharp and efficient raiding performance, scoring 12 points that kept the scoreboard ticking for Haryana Steelers. His raids were a mix of speed, precision, and smart decision-making. Shivam’s ability to exploit gaps in Patna’s defense and convert bonus opportunities made him a constant threat.

He showed composure under pressure, especially during do-or-die raids, and avoided unnecessary risks. His contribution was vital in building a lead and maintaining tempo. Shivam’s performance not only added points but also psychological pressure on the opposition, proving his growing stature as a reliable raider.

Jaideep (6.5/10)

Jaideep continued his consistent run as a defensive powerhouse, scoring 6 tackle points with a commanding presence. His blocks and coordinated tackles were executed with precision, often catching Patna’s raiders off guard. Jaideep’s mat awareness and ability to anticipate movements made him nearly impenetrable.

He led Haryana’s defense with authority, setting the tone early and maintaining intensity throughout. His tackles were not just point-scoring but momentum-shifting, halting Patna’s advances and energizing his team. Jaideep’s performance was a blend of strength, strategy, and leadership — a true defensive masterclass.