The Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match 69 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 7 in Chennai. The Thalaivas will look to end their home leg on a high note. On the other hand, the Pirates have stayed in last place for a while now. Now they have to win every single match if they want to move ahead. On that note, let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head records for match 69 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Matches Played Patna Pirates Win Tamil Thalaivas Win Ties 16 9 4 3

The rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates has been largely one-sided, with Patna Pirates holding a commanding lead in their head-to-head record. Out of 16 matches played, Patna Pirates have emerged victorious in 9 encounters, while Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win only 4. The remaining 3 games ended in a tie, reflecting occasional balance but overall dominance by the Pirates. Notably, Patna Pirates won both contests against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous season, reinforcing their psychological edge and tactical superiority.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7s (Probable)

Patna Pirates – Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas squads