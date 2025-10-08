The Tamil Thalaivas signed off from their home leg with a dominant 56-37 win against Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. It was a night to remember for Arjun Deshwal, who registered his career best performance (26 points) while also amassing his 71st Super 10 in the league, climbing to third place on the list of most Super 10s in PKL history. Let us check out the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings for match 69 of the PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Arjun Deshwal (10/10)

Arjun Deshwal delivered a phenomenal performance, racking up 26 points and asserting his dominance as Tamil Thalaivas’ lead raider. His raids were a masterclass in timing, agility, and tactical awareness. Arjun consistently broke through defensive setups, using swift footwork and clever feints to outmaneuver opponents in the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas clash.

His ability to convert do-or-die raids and pick up multi-point hauls made him the focal point of Tamil’s attack. This outing not only showcased his scoring prowess but also his composure under pressure. Arjun’s performance was instrumental in keeping his team competitive and will be remembered as one of the standout displays of the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas clash.

Ayan (9/10)

Ayan emerged as a key offensive weapon, scoring 16 points with a blend of speed and strategic raiding. His ability to read the defense and exploit gaps made him a constant threat throughout the match. Ayan’s raids were marked by confidence and precision, often catching defenders off guard.

Whether it was bonus attempts or touchpoints, he maintained a steady rhythm and kept the scoreboard ticking. His performance added depth to his team’s raiding unit and provided crucial momentum during tight phases. Ayan’s consistency and sharp execution underline his growing importance as a reliable raider in high-pressure situations.

Himanshu (7/10)

Himanshu stood tall in defense, contributing 3 crucial points and showcasing his ability to anchor Tamil Thalaivas’ backline. His tackles were well-timed and impactful, often halting dangerous raiders in their tracks. Himanshu’s positioning and awareness allowed him to anticipate moves and execute decisive blocks.

His performance was not just about numbers—it reflected discipline, focus, and a strong defensive mindset. In a match filled with offensive fireworks, Himanshu’s calm and calculated approach helped stabilize the defense and prevent scoring surges. His contribution was vital in maintaining balance and ensuring Tamil Thalaivas remained competitive throughout the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas contest.