The Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans match 55 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Chennai on September 30 (Tuesday). The rivalry between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates has been intense and evenly matched over the years, with Patna Pirates holding a slight edge with 13 wins from 25 encounters. On that note, let us check out the top player battles to watch out for in the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 match 55.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans player battles

Maninder Singh vs Shubham Shinde

Maninder Singh, Patna Pirates’ raiding powerhouse, brings unmatched strength and mat awareness. His ability to bulldoze through defenses and pick up multi-point raids makes him a nightmare for any defender. Shubham Shinde, Telugu Titans’ corner specialist, will be tasked with stopping him.

Known for his ankle holds and fearless tackling, Shinde thrives under pressure. This battle is a classic clash of brute force versus defensive finesse. Every raid involving these two could swing the momentum, and their head-to-head moments will be crucial in deciding which team controls the tempo of the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans match.

Vijay Malik vs Ankit Rana

Vijay Malik, a versatile raider for Telugu Titans, combines agility with tactical sharpness. He’s known for exploiting defensive gaps and picking up bonus points with ease. Ankit Rana, Patna’s emerging defensive talent, will be looking to shut him down with timely dashes and holds.

Their duel is about anticipation—can Ankit read Vijay’s movements and react in time? Malik’s unpredictability and ability to change direction mid-raid will test Ankit’s discipline and positioning. This matchup could be pivotal in neutralizing Telugu’s offensive rhythm and giving Patna a defensive edge.

Ashish Narwal vs Ayan Lohchab

Ashish Narwal, Telugu’s aggressive raider, thrives on high-pressure raids and quick decision-making. His explosive starts and sharp hand touches make him a constant threat. Ayan Lohchab, Patna’s agile defender, counters with speed and mat coverage, often executing surprise tackles.

Their battle will be a test of reflexes and nerve—Ashish trying to outpace the defense, Ayan aiming to trap him with precision. Both players are young and hungry, making this duel a showcase of emerging talent. Expect fast-paced exchanges and momentum-shifting moments as they go head-to-head in crucial raids.