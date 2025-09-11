Tamil Thalaivas star Pawan Sehrawat has reportedly left the team without informing anyone. According to reports, the star raider did not travel with the team to Jaipur for the next leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

A reliable source has stated that Pawan Sehrawat left the Thalaivas camp over an alleged disagreement. He left the team without informing the management. The incident has raised concerns in the Thalaivas camp as the officials are trying to establish contract and bring the situation under control.

Last month, Pawan Sehrawat was named the Thalaivas captain for the ongoing season. After his appointment, Sehrawat had expressed his delight over the well-balanced squad, saying:

“The team is well-balanced, with experienced names like Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, as well as young stars in Nitesh Kumar. We’re ready.”

In the ongoing season, Sehrawat played in all the three games and scored 22 points. If Sehrawat remains available for the next game, vice-captain Arjun Deshwal is likely to lead the side.

Pawan Sehrawat’s illustrious career:

Pawan Sehrawat is one of the most decorated players in the history of PKL. Only two players have scored more raid points than him in the entire PKL history. Sehrawat has scored 1340 points in his illustrious career so far. His PKL journey began in the third season with Bengaluru Bulls

In his first season, Sehrawat played 13 games and finished as his team’s leading raid-point scorer with 45 points. However, he could not live up to the expectations in the following season, managing a modest 11 points from 33 raids.

For the fifth season, he joined Gujarat Giants and played nine matches including the final. For the sixth season, he returned to Bengaluru Bulls and announced his arrival by scoring 20 raid points in the first match against Tamil Thalaivas.

He scored four Super 10s in his first five appearances. Sehrawat eventually finished the season with 282 points with 13 Super 10s, helping the Bulls win their maiden title. He was also declared the Most Valuable Player.

In season 7, he impressed once again, finishing the competition as the top scorer with 353 points. He scored 39 raid points against Haryana Steelers which is the most by any raider in a single game in the history of PKL.

For the ninth season, Tamil Thalaivas picked him for a record price of INR 2.26 crore although he suffered a knee injury in the very first match and missed the entire competition.

Tamil Thalaivas make slow start:

Talking about Tamil Thalaivas, they have made a slow start in the ongoing PKL 2025. With a solitary win from three games, the Thalaivas are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the points table. Their campaign began with a win over Telugu Titans before they suffered defeats against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. Their next game is against Bengal Warriorz on Friday (September 12).