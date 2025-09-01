U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas while Bengal Warriorz won against defending champions Haryana Steelers on day 3 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

In the first game of the day, U Mumba faced Tamil Thalaivas. Both the teams came into this game after winning their opening game. The Thalaivas were looking destined to win the game before U Mumba staged a dramatic comeback and snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat to extend their winning start.

U Mumba were trailing by nine points at one stage before they bounced back and eventually registered a 36-33 win. Ajit Chouhan gave U Mumba the early lead through successful raids before Arjun Deshwal’s do-or-die raid turned the course of the game in Thalaivas’ favour.

The scoreline at halftime read 14-11 in Thalaivas’ favour. They further extended their advantage by inflicting an all out on U Mumba early in the second half. The lead was extended to nine points before U Mumba began their comeback.

U Mumba not only avoided another all out but went on to inflict one on the Thalaivas to turn the game on its head. They eventually won the game to register their second win of the season.

In the second game of the day, Bengal Warriorz began their campaign in PKL 2025 in style by beating reigning champions Haryana Steelers. Led by their new captain Devank Dalal, Bengal Warriorz registered a 54-44 win over the Steelers.

Dalal led from the very front as he scored 21 points while Manprit Pardeep scored 13 points and Ashish Malik registered a High Five. For the Steelers, Shivam Patare and Vinay notched up Super 10s but their efforts were not enough to seal a win for their team.

The Warriorz opened their account with a tackle from Ashish Malik before Dalal made an impact as well to put his team in the driver’s seat. While Patare and Neeraj kept Steelers in the game, the Warriorz did not take long to open a seven-point lead after inflicting an all out.

At halftime, the Warriorz held the lead with the score at 23-19. Steelers started the second half in a commanding fashion and inflicted an all out before a raid from Patare levelled the scores.

However, the Warriorz restored the four-point lead following a Super Raid from Manprit. The Warriorz then inflicted another all out on the champions to tighten their grip on the match. They eventually won the game by a margin of 10 points.

PKL 2025 Points Table: