Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi K.C. won their respective games on Thursday (September 4) in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). Telugu Titans faced Jaipur Pink Panthers while Dabang Delhi were up against Puneri Paltan in Vizag.

In the first game of the night, Telugu Titans registered a hard-fought 37-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. The win was first of the season for the Titans while the Pink Panthers suffered their first defeat after opening their campaign with a win.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi proved their title credentials with a thrilling win over high-flying Puneri Paltan. The Pune-based outfit came into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. On the other hand, Delhi had played a solitary game and won it. Delhi went on to win the game to end Puneri Paltan’s unbeaten start to the season.

PKL 2025 Points Table:

After their first win of PKL 2025, Telugu Titans have moved to the eighth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently at the seventh spot in the PKL points table.

Even though Puneri Paltan suffered their first defeat of PKL 2025, they have maintained their position at the top of the table with three wins from four games. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi K.C. are the third spot with two wins from as many games.

