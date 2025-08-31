The second day of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) saw two matches – Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba – on Saturday (August 30) in Vizag.

In the first game of the day, UP Yoddhas registered a 40-35 win over Telugu Titans before U Mumba defeated Gujarat Giants in the tie-breaker.

Telugu Titans suffered a loss against Tamil Thalaivas in the tournament-opener on Friday and would have been desperate to win the second game to open their account. However, they fell short against UP Yoddhas as well. For the Yoddhas, captain Sumit led from the front, scoring eight points while Gagan Gowda starred with 14 points.

For the Titans, Vijay Malik impressed by scoring 14 points but his efforts were not enough for his team to win the match. The first all out arrived in the 8th minute as the Yoddhas took a four-point lead. At the end of the first half, the score was 21-13 in Yoddhas’ favour.

In the second half, Yoddhas inflicted another all out early on to stay on the front foot. The Titans showed resilience but just could not cut the lead and eventually lost the match by five points.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba prevailed in the tie-breaker against Gujarat Giants. After the two teams were locked together at 29-29, the tie-breaker decided the fate of the match. U Mumba went on to win the tie-breaker 7-6 to start their PKL 2025 campaign with a win.

Lokesh Ghosliya and Rohit Raghav registered four tackle points each, while Ajit Chouhan impressed in raiding, scoring five points. Anil Mohan and Sandeep Kumar scored three raid points each while Sunil Kumar played a key role as well.

After the first timeout, U Mumba held a one-point lead with the score at 7-6. Gujarat Giants then put themselves in the driver’s seat by taking a four-point lead after inflicting an all out. U Mumba managed to close the gap towards the end of the first half as the scoreline read 16-15 in Gujarat Giants’ favour.

Both the teams gave each other a tough time as they were tied at 29-29 after 40 minutes. In the tie-breaker, Ajit Chouhan gave U Mumba the early advantage by scoring a two-point raid. U Mumba remained on the frontfoot after the early lead and eventually won the game.

