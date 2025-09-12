The Dabang Delhi KC regained their top position in the PKL 2025 points table after a big win against the Gujarat Giants on Thursday. They are yet to be beaten in this year’s competition. On the other hand, U Mumba climbed up in the PKL points table after securing a mere 1-point win against the Patna Pirates in match 27 of the PKL 2025. Check out the updated PKL 2025 points table below.

PKL 2025 points table, standings

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Losses Score Diff Points 1️⃣ Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 5 0 +38 10 2️⃣ Puneri Paltan 5 3 2 +20 6 3️⃣ U Mumba 4 3 1 +23 6 4️⃣ Telugu Titans 4 2 2 +7 4 5️⃣ UP Yoddhas 3 2 1 +3 4 6️⃣ Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 -12 4 7️⃣ Bengaluru Bulls 5 2 3 -12 4 8️⃣ Jaipur Pink Panthers 3 1 2 -3 2 9️⃣ Patna Pirates 4 1 3 -3 2 🔟 Bengal Warriorz 3 1 2 -9 2 1️⃣1️⃣ Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 -9 2 1️⃣2️⃣ Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 -13 2

PKL 2025 Points Table after matches 27 and 28

After Match 28 of PKL 2025, Dabang Delhi KC leads the PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 27 and 28 with 10 points from 5 matches, remaining unbeaten and showing strong form in both attack and defense. Puneri Paltan and U Mumba follow with 6 points each, though U Mumba have a better score difference thanks to their close win over Patna Pirates. Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, and Haryana Steelers are all tied at 4 points, each showing flashes of potential but lacking consistency across matches.

Bengaluru Bulls also sit on 4 points but have a weaker score difference, placing them lower in the standings. Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas, and Gujarat Giants are all struggling with just 2 points each. Patna Pirates, despite standout performances from Ayan Lohchab, have failed to convert individual brilliance into team victories. Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas have shown promise but need stronger finishes to climb the table.

With several teams tightly packed in the middle and bottom of the standings, the race to the playoffs is still wide open. A single win or loss could dramatically shift positions, making every upcoming match crucial for teams hoping to break into the top six.