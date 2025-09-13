Matches 29 and 30 of the ongoing PKL 2025 were exciting as the Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriorz, respectively, to climb up in the PKL points table. While the contest between Bengaluru and Jaipur was a close one, with the former winning the match by just 5 points, the Thalaivas completed an easy win over the Warriorz by a massive 10 points. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 29 and 30.

PKL 2025 Points Table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1️⃣ Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 5 0 +29 W W W W W 10 2️⃣ Puneri Paltan 6 4 2 +31 W L L W W 8 3️⃣ U Mumba 6 4 2 +16 W L W L W 8 4️⃣ Telugu Titans 5 3 2 +15 W W W L L 6 5️⃣ Bengaluru Bulls 6 3 3 -7 W W W L L 6 6️⃣ Tamil Thalaivas 4 2 2 +1 W L L W 4 7️⃣ Jaipur Pink Panthers 5 2 3 -8 L W L L W 4 8️⃣ UP Yoddhas 4 2 2 -8 L L W W 4 9️⃣ Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 -12 L W W L 4 🔟 Patna Pirates 5 1 4 -4 L W L L L 2 1️⃣1️⃣ Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 -23 L L W L L 2 1️⃣2️⃣ Bengal Warriorz 5 1 4 -30 L L L L W 2

PKL 2025 Points Table & standings after match 29 and 30

Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to dominate the PKL 2025 Points Table with a flawless 5–0 record, showcasing consistency in both attack and defense. Their +29 score difference reflects their ability to win convincingly, and they remain the only unbeaten team so far.

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba follow closely in the PKL 2025 Points Table with 8 points each, both having bounced back from early losses to string together strong performances. Puneri’s +31 score difference is the best in the league, indicating their raiders are firing on all cylinders.

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls sit mid-table with 6 points each. Titans started strong but have lost momentum, while Bengaluru’s recent back-to-back defeats have exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas, and Haryana Steelers are locked at 4 points each. Thalaivas and Jaipur have shown flashes of brilliance but lack consistency. UP and Haryana have struggled to maintain defensive discipline, reflected in their negative score differences.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz are in trouble. Each has just one win from five matches, and their score differences suggest they’re losing by wide margins. Bengal Warriorz, despite a recent win, have the worst score difference at -30, highlighting their defensive frailty.