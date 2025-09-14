PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 31 and 32

The kabaddi season is heating up with intense matchups and shifting momentum across the league. Teams are battling not just for points, but for dominance, pride, and a place at the top of the table. With each game, new stars emerge, strategies evolve, and rivalries intensify.

On Saturday, the Jaipur Pink Panthers opened their account in the second leg, defeating the UP Yoddhas. In the second match of the evening, the Puneri Paltan earned a win over the Telugu Titans by just six points. Let us check out the updated PKL 2025 points table after matches 31 and 32.

PKL 2025 Points Table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 7 5 2 +37 W W L L W 10 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 5 0 +29 W W W W W 10 3 U Mumba 6 4 2 +16 W L W L W 8 4 Telugu Titans 6 3 3 +9 L W W W L 6 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 6 3 3 +4 W L W L L 6 6 Bengaluru Bulls 6 3 3 -7 W W W L L 6 7 Tamil Thalaivas 4 2 2 +1 W L L W 4 8 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 -12 L W W L 4 9 UP Yoddhas 5 2 3 -20 L L L W W 4 10 Patna Pirates 5 1 4 -4 L W L L L 2 11 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 -23 L L W L L 2 12 Bengal Warriorz 5 1 4 -30 L L L L W 2

Dabang Delhi K.C. stands out with a flawless record, winning all five matches and maintaining a strong score difference of +29 in the PKL 2025 Points Table. Puneri Paltan shares the top spot in points but has played more matches and suffered two losses, though their score difference of +37 is the highest in the league. U Mumba follows closely with 8 points, showing resilience despite alternating wins and losses.

The mid-table is tightly packed, with Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Bengaluru Bulls all tied at 6 points, separated by score margins and recent form. Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddhas are in a transitional phase, each with 4 points and inconsistent performances. At the bottom, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz struggle with just 2 points each in the PKL 2025 Points Table.

Bengal Warriorz has the poorest score difference at -30, indicating defensive weaknesses. Form streaks reveal Delhi’s dominance and Bengal’s recovery after four straight losses. As the season progresses, consistency and defensive stability will be key for teams aiming to climb the ladder.