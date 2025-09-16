The match 33 and 34 of the ongoing PKL 2025 on Monday kept the fans on edge of their seats. In the first match of the evening, the Haryana Steelers faced the Gujarat Giants and managed to win the game by just 3 points. The margins were smaller in the second match as the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Telugu Titans by mere 2 points. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and Standings.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 7 5 2 +37 W W L L W 10 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 5 0 +29 W W W W W 10 3 U Mumba 6 4 2 +16 W L W L W 8 4 Bengaluru Bulls 7 4 3 -5 W W W W L 8 5 Telugu Titans 7 3 4 +7 L L W W W 6 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 6 3 3 +4 W L W L L 6 7 Haryana Steelers 5 3 2 -9 W L W W L 6 8 Tamil Thalaivas 4 2 2 +1 W L L W 4 9 UP Yoddhas 5 2 3 -20 L L L W W 4 10 Patna Pirates 5 1 4 -4 L W L L L 2 11 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 -26 L L L W L 2 12 Bengal Warriorz 5 1 4 -30 L L L L W 2

PKL 2025 points table, standings after match 33 and 34

The PKL 2025 Points Table is heating up with Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. tied at the top with 10 points each. While Puneri Paltan has played more matches, Delhi remains unbeaten, showcasing dominant form with five consecutive wins and a strong score difference of +29. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls follow closely with 8 points in the PKL 2025 Points Table, both showing flashes of brilliance but also inconsistency.

Mid-table is tightly packed, with Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers all sitting on 6 points. Titans have momentum on their side with three straight wins, while Jaipur and Haryana need to stabilize their form to climb higher.

Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas are hanging in with 4 points, but negative score differences suggest defensive vulnerabilities. At the bottom, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz are struggling with just 2 points each. Bengal Warriorz has the worst score difference at -30, indicating major issues on both ends of the mat.