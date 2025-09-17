PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 35 and 36

Matches 35 and 36 of the ongoing PKL 2025 were exciting ones as the crowd in Jaipur were treated with some quality Kabaddi on Tuesday. In match 35 of the PKL 2025, the Bengal Warriorz completed a remarkable turnaround to defeat the UP Yoddhas. In the second match of the evening, the Tamil Thalaivas defeated the spirited Bengaluru Bulls. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 35 and 36 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 7 5 2 37 W W L L W 10 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 5 0 29 W W W W W 10 3 U Mumba 6 4 2 16 W L W L W 8 4 Bengaluru Bulls 8 4 4 -11 L W W W W 8 5 Telugu Titans 7 3 4 7 L L W W W 6 6 Tamil Thalaivas 5 3 2 7 W W L L W 6 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 6 3 3 4 W L W L L 6 8 Haryana Steelers 5 3 2 -9 W L W W L 6 9 UP Yoddhas 6 2 4 -24 L L L L W 4 10 Bengal Warriorz 6 2 4 -26 W L L L L 4 11 Patna Pirates 5 1 4 -4 L W L L L 2 12 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 -26 L L L W L 2

The PKL 2025 Points Table is heating up with Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. tied at the top with 10 points each. While Puneri Paltan has played more matches, Delhi remains unbeaten, showcasing dominance and consistency. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls follow closely with 8 points, though Bulls have a negative score difference, indicating tighter wins and heavier losses.

The mid-table is crowded, with Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers all sitting on 6 points. Titans and Thalaivas have shown recent form improvements, winning three of their last five games. Jaipur and Haryana, however, are struggling with inconsistency.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriorz have just 4 points each, both suffering from poor defensive records and negative score differences. Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants are in dire straits with only one win apiece and a worrying lack of momentum.