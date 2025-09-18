PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 37 and 38

In today’s PKL 2025 action, Dabang Delhi K.C. edged past Telugu Titans in a thrilling contest, showcasing their defensive grit and raiding precision. Fazel Atrachali and Neeraj Narwal led the charge, keeping Delhi’s unbeaten streak alive. In the second match, Haryana Steelers continued their dominance over Patna Pirates, securing their fifth straight win in this rivalry. Shivam Patare was unstoppable with 15 raid points, while Jaideep and Hardeep anchored the defense. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 37 and 38.

Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to dominate the PKL 2025 Points Table, sitting comfortably at the top with a perfect 6-0 record and 12 points. Their balanced squad and consistent performances have made them the team to beat. Puneri Paltan, despite two losses, holds second place thanks to a strong score difference and five wins from seven matches.

U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls are locked at 8 points each, with Haryana showing impressive form by winning four of their last five games. Bengaluru, despite a negative score difference, has bounced back with a string of wins, keeping playoff hopes alive.

The mid-table in the PKL 2025 Points Table is crowded with Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Telugu Titans, all on 6 points. Titans have shown signs of recovery after a rough start, while Jaipur and Thalaivas remain inconsistent.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriorz are struggling with poor defensive records and heavy losses. Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants share the last spot, with each team having just one win and a negative score difference, signaling an urgent need for a turnaround.