The match 45 and 46 of the PKL 2025 gave fans countless thrilling moments as the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Gujarat Giants by four points in the first match of the evening. Later on, the UP Yoddhas crushed the Tamil Thalaivas by a margin of 17 points to move up on the points table. Let us check out the latest PKL 2025 points table, standings after match 45 and 46 of the PKL points table.

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 9 6 3 +51 L W W W L 12 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 6 1 +30 L W W W W 12 3 Haryana Steelers 8 6 2 +8 W W W W L 12 4 Bengaluru Bulls 9 5 4 -7 W L W W W 10 5 Telugu Titans 9 4 5 +17 W L L L W 8 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 4 3 +8 W W L W L 8 7 U Mumba 7 4 3 -2 L W L W L 8 8 UP Yoddhas 7 3 4 -7 W L L L L 6 9 Tamil Thalaivas 8 3 5 -26 L L L W W 6 10 Patna Pirates 7 2 5 -12 W L L W L 4 11 Bengal Warriorz 7 2 5 -30 L W L L L 4 12 Gujarat Giants 7 1 6 -30 L L L L W 2

The current PKL 2025 Points Table reflects a tightly contested season with multiple teams vying for dominance. Puneri Paltan leads the PKL 2025 Points Table with 12 points from 9 matches, boasting a strong score difference of +51, though their recent form has been mixed. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers also sit at 12 points, but with fewer matches played, they remain serious contenders. Bengaluru Bulls follow closely with 10 points, showing consistent form with four wins in their last five games.

Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and U Mumba are locked at 8 points each, separated only by score difference, indicating a mid-table battle for playoff spots. UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas trail with 6 points, needing a turnaround to stay competitive. Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz, both with 4 points, are struggling to find rhythm, while Gujarat Giants sit at the bottom with just 2 points and a concerning score difference of -30.

The form column reveals momentum shifts, with some teams, such as Haryana Steelers, on winning streaks, while others, like UP Yoddhas, face consecutive losses. As the league progresses, consistency and score margins will play a crucial role in determining playoff qualifications, making every match increasingly significant for all teams involved.