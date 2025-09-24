The Telugu Titans edged past Gujarat Giants in a nail-biting 30–29 victory in match 47 of the PKL 2025. As a result, they climbed to fourth place with 10 points and a score difference of +18. Match 48 saw Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba locked at 38–38, but Jaipur clinched the win in tie-breaker raids (6–4), marking their third consecutive victory. This pushed Jaipur to fifth place, while U Mumba remained seventh. These results reshuffled the mid-table standings, intensifying the race for playoff spots. Let us check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 47 and 48.

PKL 2025 points table

Rank Team Played Wins Losses Score Diff Points 1 Puneri Paltan 9 6 3 +51 12 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 6 1 +30 12 3 Haryana Steelers 8 6 2 +8 12 4 Telugu Titans 9 5 4 +18 10 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 4 3 +8 10 6 Bengaluru Bulls 8 4 4 -7 10 7 U Mumba 7 4 3 -2 8 8 UP Yoddhas 6 2 4 -7 6 9 Tamil Thalaivas 7 3 4 -26 6 10 Patna Pirates 7 2 5 -12 4 11 Bengal Warriorz 7 2 5 -30 4 12 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 -26 2

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 47 and 48

The PKL 2025 Points Table after Match 48 reflects a tightly contested mid-season battle, with multiple teams vying for playoff positions. At the top, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., and Haryana Steelers are tied with 12 points each, showcasing consistent performances and strong score differences.

Telugu Titans surged to fourth place after a thrilling 30–29 win over Gujarat Giants, improving their score difference to +18 and reaching 10 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, fresh off a dramatic tie-breaker win against U Mumba, also climbed to 10 points, marking their third consecutive victory.

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba trail closely behind, both showing flashes of brilliance but lacking consistency. UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas are struggling to convert matches into wins, while Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz remain in the lower tier with only 4 points each. Gujarat Giants, despite competitive performances, sit at the bottom with just 2 points and a -26 score difference.