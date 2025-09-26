The PKL 2025 points table is heating up after matches 49 and 50 of the PKL 2025. In match 49, the UP Yoddhas won a thriller against the Bengaluru Bulls after going to the tie-breaker round. On the other hand, the Dabang Delhi K.C. delivered a commanding performance against U Mumba in match 50. Led by Ashu Malik’s explosive 23-point raid spree. Neeraj Narwal supported with 7 points, while Fazel Atrachali anchored the defense. U Mumba struggled to contain Delhi’s momentum despite Sandeep’s 11-point effort. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table.
PKL 2025 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Score Diff
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|6
|3
|+51
|12
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7
|6
|1
|+30
|12
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|8
|6
|2
|+8
|12
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|9
|5
|4
|-7
|10
|5
|Telugu Titans
|9
|4
|5
|+17
|8
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|4
|3
|+8
|8
|7
|U Mumba
|7
|4
|3
|-2
|8
|8
|UP Yoddhas
|7
|3
|4
|-7
|6
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|8
|3
|5
|-26
|6
|10
|Patna Pirates
|7
|2
|5
|-12
|4
|11
|Bengal Warriorz
|7
|2
|5
|-30
|4
|12
|Gujarat Giants
|7
|1
|6
|-30
|2
PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 49 and 50
The PKL 2025 Points Table after Match 50 reflects a tightly contested season with several teams vying for playoff spots. Dabang Delhi K.C. surged to joint top position with 12 points from 7 matches, thanks to a dominant win over U Mumba in Match 49, where Ashu Malik’s 23-point raid performance stole the show. Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers also sit at 12 points, but Delhi has the edge with fewer matches played and a strong score difference.
Bengaluru Bulls follow closely with 10 points, showing resilience despite a negative score difference. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers are locked at 8 points, with Titans ahead due to a better score margin. U Mumba, despite early promise, slipped to seventh in the PKL 2025 Points Table after their loss, also on 8 points but with a negative score difference.
UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas trail with 6 points each, struggling to find consistency. Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz remain in the lower tier with 4 points, while Gujarat Giants sit at the bottom with just 2 points. With only the top 4 teams securing direct playoff berths and the next 4 entering play-ins, every match ahead will be crucial.