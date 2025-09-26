PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 49 and 50

The PKL 2025 points table is heating up after matches 49 and 50 of the PKL 2025. In match 49, the UP Yoddhas won a thriller against the Bengaluru Bulls after going to the tie-breaker round. On the other hand, the Dabang Delhi K.C. delivered a commanding performance against U Mumba in match 50. Led by Ashu Malik’s explosive 23-point raid spree. Neeraj Narwal supported with 7 points, while Fazel Atrachali anchored the defense. U Mumba struggled to contain Delhi’s momentum despite Sandeep’s 11-point effort. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table.

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Losses Score Diff Points 1 Puneri Paltan 9 6 3 +51 12 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 6 1 +30 12 3 Haryana Steelers 8 6 2 +8 12 4 Bengaluru Bulls 9 5 4 -7 10 5 Telugu Titans 9 4 5 +17 8 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 4 3 +8 8 7 U Mumba 7 4 3 -2 8 8 UP Yoddhas 7 3 4 -7 6 9 Tamil Thalaivas 8 3 5 -26 6 10 Patna Pirates 7 2 5 -12 4 11 Bengal Warriorz 7 2 5 -30 4 12 Gujarat Giants 7 1 6 -30 2

The PKL 2025 Points Table after Match 50 reflects a tightly contested season with several teams vying for playoff spots. Dabang Delhi K.C. surged to joint top position with 12 points from 7 matches, thanks to a dominant win over U Mumba in Match 49, where Ashu Malik’s 23-point raid performance stole the show. Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers also sit at 12 points, but Delhi has the edge with fewer matches played and a strong score difference.

Bengaluru Bulls follow closely with 10 points, showing resilience despite a negative score difference. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers are locked at 8 points, with Titans ahead due to a better score margin. U Mumba, despite early promise, slipped to seventh in the PKL 2025 Points Table after their loss, also on 8 points but with a negative score difference.

UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas trail with 6 points each, struggling to find consistency. Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz remain in the lower tier with 4 points, while Gujarat Giants sit at the bottom with just 2 points. With only the top 4 teams securing direct playoff berths and the next 4 entering play-ins, every match ahead will be crucial.