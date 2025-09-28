Matches 51 and 52 of PKL 2025 delivered high-octane drama and kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Patna Pirates bounced back with a commanding win over Bengal Warriorz, powered by Maninder Singh and Ayan’s raiding brilliance, while Amir Ghorbhani anchored the defense. Bengal’s Devank fought valiantly but lacked support. In Match 52 of the PKL 2025, Tamil Thalaivas edged past Jaipur Pink Panthers in a tightly contested battle. Arjun Deshwal’s 13-point raid spree and Nitesh Kumar’s defensive masterclass proved decisive. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table.

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 51 and 52

Dabang Delhi K.C. leads the PKL 2025 Points Table with 14 points, riding a wave of dominant performances and a strong score difference of +51. Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers follow closely with 12 points each, but Delhi’s consistency and fewer losses give them the edge. Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Bengaluru Bulls are locked at 10 points in the PKL 2025 Points Table, battling for playoff spots with fluctuating form. UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba sit mid-table with 8 points, needing momentum to climb.

Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates are struggling at the bottom, while Gujarat Giants remain last with only one win and a -31 score difference. The playoff race is heating up, and every match now carries massive weight.