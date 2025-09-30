Dabang Delhi defeated the Haryana Steelers to cement their position at the top of the PKL 2025 points table on Monday. They have now won 8 out of their 9 games. Earlier in the evening, the Gujarat Giants managed to win their second match of the tournament after defeating the UP Yoddhas in a rather one-sided affair. Despite the win, the Giants are still stationed last in the PKL 2025 points table.

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 8 1 +52 W W L W W 16 2 Puneri Paltan 9 6 3 +51 L W W W L 12 3 Haryana Steelers 9 6 3 +7 L W W W W 12 4 Telugu Titans 10 5 5 +18 W W L L L 10 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 9 5 4 -1 L W W W L 10 6 Bengaluru Bulls 10 5 5 -7 L W L W W 10 7 UP Yoddhas 9 4 5 -13 L W W L L 8 8 Tamil Thalaivas 9 4 5 -17 W L L L W 8 9 U Mumba 9 4 5 -23 L L L W L 8 10 Bengal Warriorz 8 3 5 -24 W L W L L 6 11 Patna Pirates 8 2 6 -18 L W L L W 4 12 Gujarat Giants 9 2 7 -25 W L L L L 4

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 53 and 54

Dabang Delhi K.C. leads the PKL 2025 Points Table with a commanding 16 points from 9 matches, boasting the best win record and the highest positive score difference (+52). Their consistent form—winning four of their last five matches—demonstrates their dominance and strong championship credentials.

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers are neck and neck in second and third place with 12 points each. Both teams have secured six wins but differ in score difference, with Puneri’s +51 just edging Haryana’s +7. Haryana, however, shows strong recent form with four consecutive wins, signaling a late surge in the competition.

The middle of the table is tightly contested among Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Bengaluru Bulls, all sitting on 10 points. While Telugu Titans maintain a positive score difference, the Panthers and Bulls carry marginally negative numbers, reflecting closely fought games and competitive standings.

Teams like UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba are locked in a battle for playoff contention with 8 points each, but face the challenge of negative score differences, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants struggle with fewer wins and steep negative score differences. They will need a significant turnaround in form and strategy to climb the ranks and keep their playoff hopes alive.