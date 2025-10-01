The match 55 and 56 of the PKL 2025 served great entertainment for the fans on Tuesday. In the first match of the evening, the Telugu Titans defeated the Patna Pirates by a margin of 9 points. The second match of the evening was a close contest with the Puneri Paltan defeating the Bengal Warriorz by 5 points. On that note, let us check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 55 and 56 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 8 1 52 W W L W W 16 2 Puneri Paltan 10 7 3 56 W L W W W 14 3 Telugu Titans 11 6 5 27 W W W L L 12 4 Haryana Steelers 9 6 3 7 L W W W W 12 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 9 5 4 -1 L W W W L 10 6 Bengaluru Bulls 10 5 5 -7 L W L W W 10 7 UP Yoddhas 9 4 5 -13 L W W L L 8 8 Tamil Thalaivas 9 4 5 -17 W L L L W 8 9 U Mumba 9 4 5 -23 L L L W L 8 10 Bengal Warriorz 9 3 6 -29 L W L W L 6 11 Gujarat Giants 9 2 7 -25 W L L L L 4 12 Patna Pirates 9 2 7 -27 L L W L L 4 PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 55 and 56

The PKL 2025 Points Table reveals a competitive season with several teams jostling for playoff positions. Dabang Delhi K.C. leads decisively, boasting 16 points from 9 matches and the best positive score difference (+52), reflecting strong offense and defense. Their form shows consistency, winning four of their last five games.

Puneri Paltan stands firmly in second place with 14 points from 10 matches and an even better score difference (+56), indicating high-scoring matches in their favor. Despite a recent loss, they maintain momentum with wins in their latest fixtures.

Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers share 12 points on the PKL 2025 Points Table but differ in matches played and score difference, with Telugu Titans having a slightly higher positive difference (+27) compared to Haryana’s +7. Both teams show mixed form, emphasizing key battles ahead as they aim to secure playoff berths.

Mid-table teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have 10 points each, holding a mix of wins and losses and hovering around neutral score differences, showing competitiveness but inconsistency.

Teams from seventh to ninth, such as UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba, are locked in a tight contest with 8 points apiece but negative score differences, which could be crucial in tiebreak scenarios.

At the bottom, Bengal Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Patna Pirates are struggling with fewer wins and significant negative score differences, indicating challenges in both attack and defense.