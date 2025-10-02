Matches 57 and 58 of the PKL 2025 provided great entertainment to the fans as some high-quality Kabaddi was seen on the mat in Chennai on Wednesday. In match 57 of the PKL 2025, the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the reigning champions, Haryana Steelers, by just a point. In the second match of the evening, U Mumba completed a dominating win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Let us check out the PKL 2025 points table after matches 57 and 58 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 8 1 52 W W L W W 16 2 Puneri Paltan 10 7 3 56 W L W W W 14 3 Telugu Titans 11 6 5 27 W W W L L 12 4 Haryana Steelers 10 6 4 6 L L W W W 12 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 6 4 0 W L W W W 12 6 U Mumba 10 5 5 -5 W L L L W 10 7 Bengaluru Bulls 10 5 5 -7 L W L W W 10 8 UP Yoddhas 9 4 5 -13 L W W L L 8 9 Tamil Thalaivas 10 4 6 -35 L W L L L 8 10 Bengal Warriorz 9 3 6 -29 L W L W L 6 11 Gujarat Giants 9 2 7 -25 W L L L L 4 12 Patna Pirates 9 2 7 -27 L L W L L 4

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 57 and 58

Dabang Delhi K.C. leads the PKL 2025 Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches, boasting an impressive 8 wins and a strong score difference of +52. Their recent form shows dominance, winning four of their last five games. Puneri Paltan follows closely with 14 points from 10 matches, having the best score difference in the league at +56, indicating their powerful offense and solid defense.

Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers are tied at 12 points, but Titans edge ahead due to having played more matches and a better score difference. Haryana and Jaipur have identical win-loss records, but Haryana’s recent three-match winning streak gives them momentum.

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls sit mid-table in the PKL 2025 Points Table with 10 points each, showing inconsistency in form. UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas trail with 8 points, struggling to maintain winning streaks and suffering from negative score differences.

At the bottom, Bengal Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Patna Pirates have only 4–6 points, with poor form and heavy losses dragging them down. These teams need a turnaround to stay competitive in the playoff race. The standings reflect a tightly contested mid-table, where a single win could shift positions dramatically.