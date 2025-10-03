Puneri Paltan and U Mumba were the victorious sides in matches 59 and 60, respectively on October 2. In match 59 of the PKL 2025, Puneri Paltan defeated the Bengaluru Bulls after the match went into the tie-breaker round. In the second match of the evening, U Mumba crushed the Gujarat Giants in a one-sided game. Let us check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 11 8 3 56 W W L W W 16 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 8 1 52 W W L W W 16 3 Telugu Titans 11 6 5 27 W W W L L 12 4 U Mumba 11 6 5 10 W W L L L 12 5 Haryana Steelers 10 6 4 6 L L W W W 12 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 6 4 0 W L W W W 12 7 Bengaluru Bulls 11 5 6 -7 L L W L W 10 8 UP Yoddhas 9 4 5 -13 L W W L L 8 9 Tamil Thalaivas 10 4 6 -35 L W L L L 8 10 Bengal Warriorz 9 3 6 -29 L W L W L 6 11 Patna Pirates 9 2 7 -27 L L W L L 4 12 Gujarat Giants 10 2 8 -40 L W L L L 4 PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 59 and 60

The Puneri Paltan leads the PKL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, boasting the best score difference of +56, showing strong offensive and defensive performance. Similarly, Dabang Delhi K.C. shares 16 points but has played fewer matches (9), with a very close score difference of +52, reflecting tight competition at the top.

Teams like Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers occupy mid-table positions, all with 12 points in the PKL 2025 Points Table. Their score differences vary, indicating differences in match dominance even with similar win-loss records. Notably, U Mumba has a positive score difference (+10), though their recent form shows a dip with three consecutive losses, which might affect their momentum going forward.

Lower-ranked teams like Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, and Tamil Thalaivas have mixed results but suffer from negative score differences, implying they have conceded more points than scored. The bottom teams, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, struggle with just 4 points each and significant negative score differences (-27 and -40, respectively), highlighting challenges in both attack and defense.